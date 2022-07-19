Family 'heartbroken' after father-of-four dies in paragliding accident in France

Tributes have been paid to a former football manager and father of four who died in a paragliding accident in France.

Martin Dyer was well known around the Ruthin and Denbigh area, having been a football manager at Ruthin Town Reserves and also manager of the Llangynhafal Summer League side for many years.The 55-year-old, who also worked as a doorman across North Wales and the north-west of England, leaves behind four children - Beth, Grace, Johan and Theo.Martin, a keen and experienced paraglider, died while enjoying his hobby last Thursday in Annecy, an alpine town in southeastern France.

A statement issued on behalf of the family read: "We are all truly heartbroken to have lost our Dad. He was full of life and laughter, and would drop everything in an instant if any of us needed him."He encouraged us in everything we did, and made us believe we could achieve anything we put our minds to. The hole he leaves behind in our lives will be felt by so many, as he was loved by so many."He was a very funny man, and was always spreading joy to others. Although our hearts are heavy, the memories we have shared will live on forever."