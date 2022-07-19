A family of five, reported missing in the early hours of Tuesday morning, have been fond safe and well.

Police issued a plea to find a woman named only as Jemma, and her four children, on Tuesday.

The five individuals were last seen in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday (July 18), but police have now confirmed they have been found.

In a tweet, South Wales Police said: "We can confirm that Jemma and her four children, who were reported missing from Merthyr Tydfil yesterday, have been located safe and well."