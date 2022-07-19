Dramatic photos show a quick-thinking farmer racing to save his straw bales as a raging blaze ripped across his fields.

Smoke could be seen over parts of Ynys Môn after scrubland and a large hay field caught fire.

Gorse was also on fire near Holyhead and fire crews attempted to beat back the flames near the village of Llanfairynghornwy.

Onlookers describe seeing frantic efforts by a farmer to save his straw bales at the village, which lies between Llanrhyddlad and Cemlyn.

Credit: Casey O’Brien

Tracey O’Brien was driving back to her home in Llanfairynghornwy when she saw plumes of smoke hanging over the island.

“I realised it wasn’t just someone burning off their garden rubbish,” she said.

“As as I went over the brow of a hill, I could see a large field on fire. The farmer has just cut the field and made bales, and the fire fighters were trying to move some of these out of the way.

“Every time they seemed to have the fire under control, it flared up again. Some firefighters were in the field with beaters, trying to dampen down the flames.

“The farmer ploughed the field to try and stop the fire from spreading. He’s also sprayed water from slurry tanks along a hedge line as if he’s trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the next field.”

Credit: Casey O’Brien

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances were sent to Llanfairynghornwy at 12.22pm temperatures in the area hit 27C.

A spokesperson said: “Two crews are in attendance and it involves hay and straw bales.”