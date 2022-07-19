Play Brightcove video

A jetty almost buckled under the weight of dozens of teenagers, plunging them into the water.

Teenagers looking to escape record-breaking heat at Llŷn Padarn near Llanberis had crowded onto the jetty on Monday.

Footage taken by an onlooker shows the jetty partially dip beneath the waters, before scores of youths fall into the lake.

It's understood no-one was hurt in the incident, which prompted North Wales Police to clear the area.

Gwynedd Council officials were understood to be at the scene as the jetty and "lagoons" - which attract day-trippers - struggled to cope with the sheer volume of people looking to cool off as temperatures soared past 30C in the national park.

One onlooker said: "There must have been about 200 hundred people on the jetty. It was absolutely rammed.

"At one point the middle seemed to sink under the Llŷn (lake) and then about half of them fell off before it righted itself. Luckily I don't think anyone was hurt.

"Shortly after a lot of police officers came and cleared the jetty. There were people from the council there too in hi-vis to keep an eye on it."

Another eyewitness added: "It's really busy at the lagoons in the summer but I've never seen so many people. This was something else."

North Wales Police have been approached for comment.