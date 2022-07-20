A woman who fell on to the tracks of the London Underground and was rescued seconds before being hit by a train is searching for the man who saved her life.

Tegan Badham, 21, was at King's Cross St Pancras station travelling to Wireless Festival when she tripped over and fell on to the live tracks.

She was electrocuted and unable to move when a man who she had never met managed to pull her to safety, just seconds before a train arrived on the platform.

'I'm literally supposed to be dead right now'

Tegan, from Cwmbran, told ITV Wales: "I was at the beginning of the track, so as soon as that train came around that corner, that was it then, I was going to be gone.

"If he wasn't there, I genuinely would be dead.

“People were saying to me, 'We thought we were going to be collecting your body,' and it all hit me then and then I said, 'Oh my god, I'm literally supposed to be dead right now.'"

Now Tegan is searching for the man who saved her life to thank him in person.

Tegan has been sharing her appeal to find the mystery man across social media Credit: Tegan Badham

“I want to meet up with him. I want to do that face-to-face because that's not something you can do over the phone, is it? I'm thanking him for my life. He needs a cwtch!”

Tegan says the man was possibly in his 30s, wearing casual clothes and had mousy-brown hair.“He wanted to stay with me, he didn’t want to leave me, but all his mates were like: 'Come on, we need to get on a train, we need to go, we need to go.' So I don't know where he was going. There’s so many things in London that he could be there for."

Tegan had been excited to go to Finsbury Park to watch Nicki Minaj perform. Instead, she was taken in an ambulance to the emergency department at St Thomas' Hospital.

Tegan suffered burns across her back, legs and arms, and a suspected fracture.

She says if it wasn't for the rubber-soled boots she was wearing, she may have been killed by the voltage from the live track.

Tegan suffered burns from the 630-volt live rail of the Victoria line Credit: Tegan Badham

Although she is recovering well, Tegan says the near-miss is still having an impact on her.

She believes if she does find the man who saved her, it would be an emotional moment.

“I think I’d want to cry", she said.

"I would just be so lost for words because at the end of the day, if it wasn't for this guy, I would genuinely be dead. I wouldn't be here."

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear that a customer at King’s Cross St Pancras station sustained minor injuries after a fall onto the Victoria line track and would like to thank those who helped her. We wish her a full and quick recovery and want to reassure customers that their safety is paramount to TfL.”