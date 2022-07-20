Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Lauren Yarde

Shoppers say they are "devastated" after a cat who spent years roaming the aisles of Home Bargains was put to sleep.

Roy, a 14-year-old tabby, was part of the furniture at the store in Tondu near Bridgend after becoming a frequent visitor.

He was loved by his owner Brian Aubrey, family, and all at the shop he often walked around.

Brian's grandson Dafydd Phillips told ITV Wales News: "Roy brought a lot of joy to so many people who would travel miles to see him and donate to local charities."

Roy's many fans would even travel from Swansea and Bristol to see him. Credit: Linda Griffiths

Dafydd thanked Jan Brady from the Maesteg Animal Welfare Society who looked after Roy in his final moments.

Lauren Yarde would often pop in to the store to see him. She told ITV Wales News: "Roy was a very much loved character and will be missed by everyone in Home Bargains, he was a little mascot."

'He brought a lot of love to the area'

Cat lover and shopper Linda Griffiths says she once worked with Roy's owner, Brian and has since called it an honour to know and meet the cat.

Sharing her memories, she said: "I was blessed to be asked to become an admin on his dedicated Facebook page. I love animals and he will be dearly missed by the young and old. He helped so much with cat charities and loved keeping an eye on his charity box."

The popular cat brought humour and joy to everyone that saw him. Credit: Sophie Davies-Haxton

On his dedicated Facebook fan page, thousands of messages of condolence have been shared along-with pictures of arguably the most famous cat in Bridgend.

Brian announced Roy's passing on the page, writing: "With a heavy heart we helped Roy over rainbow bridge (Tuesday 19th July)."Thank you for all the love you gave him, and he loved you all, fly high big boy."

Roy would often be found lying amongst products like clothing in the store. Credit: Lauren Yarde

Some members of the Facebook group are now suggesting a permanent framed picture of Roy should be put on a wall at the Home Bargains store.

Simon Lewis travelled from Caldicot to Tondu to see Roy in October 2019. He said: "I went in to Home Bargains and put some treats in his box. I messaged Brian on Facebook and he came and found Roy for me. I popped down again in July 2021 but couldn't see him.

"I shall remember Roy very fondly. He was certainly the star of Home Bargains Tondu."