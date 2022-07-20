Two women have died and a three-year-old boy is in hospital following a serious crash involving a car and a pick-up truck near a slate quarry in the south Wales Valleys.

The collision happened at around 10.15am on Tuesday (July 19), resulting in the closure of Fochriw Road in Bargoed for 12 hours.

The women, aged 30 and 79, who were travelling in a Citroen, both died. A three-year-old boy in the same vehicle was taken to hospital where he remains stable.

A 22-year-old man, in a Ford Ranger, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition.

An air ambulance, five rapid response vehicles and two ambulances attended the scene, working well into the night. The road reopened at 10.20pm.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision that happened at about 10.15am on Tuesday 19 July.

"It happened on Fochriw Road, close to the slate quarry. A blue Citreon C3 and a white Ford Ranger were involved in the collision.

"Two women in the Citreon, aged 30 and 79, have died and a 3-year-old boy was injured and taken to hospital where he is stable.

"The family is being supported by specially trained officers.

"A 22-year-old man who was in the Ford Ranger was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

"If you were travelling on that road at the time of the collision, have dashcam footage, or any information that could help the investigation please call us on 101, quoting, 2200241300 or you can DM us."