The son of a man who died in a bus crash suffered a stroke after he received the news about his dad.

Nicky Rees, from Treorchy, collapsed when he was informed his dad had died after two buses crashed in Gilfach Goch on July 15.

The 24-year-old has since lost his speech and has minimal mobility on his left side. He will need months of physiotherapy to try and restore his independence.

Steve Rees, 47, died after the collision between two buses at a yard in Evanstown, Gilfach Goch.

Following the crash, the Health and Safety Executive confirmed it was making enquiries alongside South Wales Police.

Nicky's father-in-law, Chris Daly, explained: "My daughter said he just sort of went white and started to shake. She thought it was a seizure or a heart attack, or something, but he just collapsed to the floor.

"She called an ambulance and he was rushed to the hospital. He went to the Royal Glamorgan in Llantrisant where it transpired he had had a stroke.

"There's quite a long recovery road ahead and we understand the physiotherapist has seen him and said we're probably talking months, not weeks."

Nicky, who is self-employed in construction, is the main earner in his household. His partner Shauni, 28, is currently on maternity leave with their three-month-old baby.

Chris went on to add how his daughter and three grandchildren have moved back into his home following Nicky's hospital admission: "She doesn't want to be on her own. So my little household is now eight of us and a dog."

The death of Steven and the stroke suffered by Nicky have both heavily impacted the family in many ways, Chris said.

He added: "Obviously Nicky is going to be in hospital some time, then going through rehabilitation when he comes home, so he's not going to be able to work for some time. I'd love to be able to support him myself but with all the will in the world I can't do that alone.

"So we're just trying to make sure that bills are paid and things for however long it takes to get Nicky back in work, if he ever does. We won't know obviously until we're a bit further down the line."

With the help of MP Chris Bryant, the family managed to get Nicky transferred to a special stroke unit in Merthyr Tydfil for his treatment to begin.

A fundraiser has been set up for Nicky and his family to support them. Given his young age, the family are hopeful he will recover.

The local community has already pulled together, supplying the 24-year-old with clothes for hospital, food for the family and other support.

"I'm starting to get my head around the circumstances, but it's people's generosity that makes me emotional," father-in-law Chris said.