Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of bones near a popular Welsh beach.

Walkers contacted South Wales Police after discovering the bones on the Glamorgan Heritage Coast on Wednesday (July 20).

The section of path, near Monknash beach in the Vale of Glamorgan, was cordoned off by police to allow them to investigate.

Little more is known about the bones but police said they would be dug up and sent off for analysis.

Officers advised the public that the excavation could take a few days and the area would remain sealed off for the duration.

In 2019, the skeletons of at least six people were found in the cliffs at Monknash during an eight-day excavation by archaeologists. They were thought to be the victims of a shipwreck from the late sixteenth or early seventeenth century.

