An eight-year-old girl has become the youngest person to name the capital city and currency of every country in the world.

Anne Winston, from Cardiff, broke the world record for reciting the details of all 195 countries in just seven minutes and 15 seconds.

Anne, who is in Year Three at Pontprennau Primary School, said her interest began five years ago when her father told her about different countries around the world on their journeys to and from nursery.

Anne said: “My learning was quite casual, initially on a weekly basis where I used to spend 15 to 20 minutes learning a new set of capitals and currencies."

Anne is a pupil in Year Three at Pontprennau Primary School, Cardiff. Credit: Google Maps

Anne continued: “Towards the end, I was practising on a daily basis.”

Anne beat the previous 10-year-old record holder in an event organised by OMG Book of World Records.

She said she was “delighted” and dedicated the achievement to her grandfather who died recently.

'An incredible young girl'

Anne's parents, Winston Jacob and Jincy Winston, said: “From a very young age we noticed Anne had a talent for retaining information and all we did was further feed into that.

“At no point in our journey till now did we even dream of attempting a world record, let alone achieving it.

“Words cannot describe our emotions and joy and we truly hope that this leads to her achieving greater heights in the future.”

Pontprennau Primary School headteacher Ian James said: “Anne is an incredible young girl who adores all aspects of her learning. Her world record demonstrates her superb memory skills and general knowledge.

“It is a privilege to have Anne as one of our pupils.”

