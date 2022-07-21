Two people have been arrested following a fire that killed eight dogs in Rhymney, Caerphilly.

The dogs, which were kept in the family's kennels in allotments were doused in petrol before they were set alight at around 1.30am on Sunday, July 17.

They included two French bulldogs, a pregnant cocker spaniel, a bull cross and three bull greyhounds.

Attending the scene, South Wales Fire and Rescue confirmed the cause of the blaze was arson.

French bulldogs Gucci and Chanel perished in the blaze Credit: Media Wales

On Wednesday, July 20, police confirmed they had arrested two people - a 25-year-old man from the Rhymney area and a 17-year-old boy from the Tredegar area on suspicion of criminal damage by arson.

The man has been released on conditional bail while the boy remains in police custody.

A statement from Gwent Police said: "Officers are continuing to make further enquiries at this time and there will be a significant presence of officers in this area of Caerphilly as our enquiries are ongoing. Please do not be alarmed.

"We’ve made two arrests at this time and while I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our community, I would urge people to consider how their commentary particularly on social media can impact an active investigation.

"High-visibility patrols have increased in the area to provide reassurance following this report to us.

"If you have any concerns at this time, please take the time to talk to us."

Anyone with information about the fire can call 101 and quote log reference 2200238648.