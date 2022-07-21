A man who was attacked by a dog in a restaurant has praised the "selfless and heroic" actions of staff.Bryn Owen said he was visiting Hickory's in Rhos-on-Sea with his sister's partner, Ben, and their two dogs when they were attacked by a German Shepherd.

The pair said they had been enjoying a relaxing afternoon at the Conwy restaurant with Golden Retriever Max and cockapoo Rubee.

But seconds later, Bryn saw the dog's jaw latch onto Max's abdomen and refuse to let go, in what he described as a "horrific" ordeal.

Bryn said staff at Hickory's were 'selfless and heroic'. Credit: Media Wales

Bryn said he and Ben acted quickly to fight the dog off, alongside "selfless and heroic" members of staff who rushed to their aid.

Eventually, they were able to release Max from the dog's hold. He escaped without serious injuries but both men were bitten during the attack.

Bryn suffered bite wounds on his hands and forearms which required hospital treatment.

Despite needing stitches and antibiotics, Bryn said they were "lucky" to have escaped with minor injuries and praised the restaurant staff for their swift action.

Writing on social media following the attack, Bryn said: "The actions of that male staff member were nothing short of selfless and heroic, and helped save our dog from sustaining further injuries or worse. I’m truly sorry I didn’t get your name but thank you so much for the bottom of our hearts."Both myself and my sister's partner received injuries from the incident, for myself several fairly deep bite wounds but thanks to all of the staff at Hickory’s, they managed to clean the wounds, bandage them up and reduce the amount of damage and bleeding.

"They then continued to clean the rest of my injuries as well as looking after our two very frightened dogs who were very shook up from the incident."I cannot fault the actions of Hickory’s, and I am so grateful to the female staff member who gave me first aid, and calmed me down."

Golden Retriever, Max, escaped the ordeal without serious injuries. Credit: Media Wales

Bryn said the incident was reported to North Wales Police.

He added: "If it was one of our older or smaller dogs it could have been far more severe.

"Our dog was lucky, he is a resilient Golden Retriever who wasn’t too badly harmed but our other dog, a cockapoo, would not have fared so well and could have caused life changing injuries or worse.

"As for myself I’ve got off very lightly with a few stitches, a Tetanus jab, antibiotics and painkillers but if it was a child or an elderly person who had been attacked things could be far more severe."