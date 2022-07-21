The body of a man has been found on a west Wales beach, police have confirmed.Emergency services were called to Aberaeron, Ceredigion, on Wednesday night following the discovery of a body on South Beach.

The name and age of the man has not been disclosed at this time and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were at the scene, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and crews from HM Coastguard and the RNLI.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We were called to South Beach, Aberaeron, following the discovery of the body of a man at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, July 20.

"Officers attended, along with ambulance, Coastguard and the RNLI. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been referred to HM Coroner."A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “At approximately 8pm yesterday (July 20), HM Coastguard’s assistance was requested by the Welsh Ambulance Service regarding an incident at Aberaeron beach.

"New Quay Coastguard Rescue Team and New Quay lifeboats were sent, alongside police and ambulance."