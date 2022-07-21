North Wales Police have appealed for the public's help in tracing a missing West Yorkshire schoolgirl.

Police believe Keitiga Anna Lode may have travelled to the Bangor area.

Keitiga, from Halifax, is described as 5ft 4in tall, of large build, with brown hair.

She was last known to be wearing a school uniform.

Appealing for help on Facebook in the early hours of Thursday morning, North Wales Police said: "We have welfare concerns for a missing female called Keitiga aged 13 years. From the Halifax area believed to have travelled to Bangor.

"She is described as a white female 5 foot 4 inches tall, large build, brown hair, wearing school uniform. If you have any information or sightings of this female please contact North Wales Police and quote B107386."

North Wales Police can be contacted on the 101 non-emergency line, or via the force's website.