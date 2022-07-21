A motorist with a child in their car was found to be nearly six times over the drink drive limit.

South Wales Police said the driver gave a "staggering" breath test reading of more than 200. The legal limit is 35.

Police said the child was "safeguarded" following the incident in Barry, south Wales, on Wednesday (July 20). The driver was arrested.

Police officers later tweeted: "Reports of drink driver with child in car. Located a short time later and provided a staggering reading of greater than 200!"