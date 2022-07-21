A second girl who has gone missing from Halifax in Yorkshire, may have travelled to Bangor, police believe.

The 12-year-old girl, named only as Lily, was reported missing early on Thursday (July 21) morning.

It follows reports of another girl from Halifax, Keitiga Anna Lode, who is also reported missing and thought to have traveled to Bangor.

North Wales Police said: "We have welfare concerns for Lily aged 12 years from the Halifax area but believed to have travelled to the Bangor area.

"Described as a white female 5 foot 3 inches tall, medium build, short red/brown hair Wearing green top and black shorts, black trainers.

"Any sightings or information regarding LILY contact North Wales Police quoting incident B107386."