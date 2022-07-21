The warning for thunderstorms covers south, west and mid Wales, as well as extending into England. Credit: PA Images

The Met Office has warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms hitting areas of Wales on Friday, following a week of record breaking temperatures.

South, west and mid Wales could could see slow-moving, heavy showers and thunderstorms from mid to late morning on Friday (July 22). The storms are set to peak during the afternoon and early evening before settling down.

A Yellow weather warning is in place between 10:00 AM and 22:00 PM on Friday, 22nd July. This suggests that people can expect some disruption to travel.

The Met Office says up to 25 mm of rainfall is possible in an hour, and up to 50 mm could fall in 2 or 3 hours.

It has also warned that hail and "frequent lightning" may be potential additional hazards.

A Yellow weather warning alerts the public to plan ahead to avoid the weather conditions impacting their day-to-day life. Credit: OpenMapTiles

What to expect on Friday, 22nd July

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

What is a Yellow weather warning?

According to the Met Office, Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations. Many of these weather warnings will result in some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel.

A Yellow warning indicates that many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some people that will be directly impacted. It urges people to assess if they could be affected and take steps to mitigate potential risks.