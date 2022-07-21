Unions have reacted angrily to the Welsh Government's announcement of a below inflation pay rise for teachers in Wales.

The Welsh Government says teachers will be awarded an additional 5% for 2022/23, followed by a further 3.5% for 2023/24 - subject to review.

The starting salary for teachers is also set to be increased to "at least" £30,000 from September 2023.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said the pay increase would result in a starting salary for new teachers of £28,866, while the salaries of more experienced classroom teachers will rise to £44,450.

But teaching unions have described the pay offer as "another real-terms pay cut" against a backdrop of soaring inflation.

Inflation currently stands at 9.4% - its highest level in 40 years - driven by the spiralling costs of fuel and food prices.

'Teachers across Wales are set to be worse off'

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of teaching union NASUWT, said: “The Welsh Government has waited until schools close for the summer to deliver another real-terms pay cut for teachers.

“Against a backdrop of soaring inflation and a real-terms pay loss of more than 20% over the last 12 years, teachers across Wales are set to be worse off as a result of the proposals the Minister has announced today.

“It is scandalous that many experienced teachers and school leaders are already leaving the profession and today’s announcement will do little to stop that."

Teaching unions have reacted angrily to news of a below inflation pay rise. Credit: PA

Meanwhile the National Education Union (NEU) said it would not hesitate in recommending its members take action unless the pay proposal is improved.

David Evans, Wales Secretary of the National Education Union, said: "Given this very poor pay proposal, NEU Cymru will ballot our members in the autumn. We simply cannot allow these attacks on our members pay and their standards of living to continue.

"Between now and then, we want Jeremy Miles to engage with us directly and negotiate. We remain willing and stand ready to do that and we will submit detailed written responses to the report and statement in the coming weeks.

"But, if there is no movement come September, we will have no hesitation in recommending that our members take action."

But the Welsh Conservatives have welcomed the pay offer, which is in line with the UK Government's own offer to teachers in England.

Welsh Conservative and Shadow Finance Minister Peter Fox MS said: “I’m pleased to see the Welsh Government implement the recommendations of the pay review body and are awarding teachers a fair settlement.

“While the desire to award our public servants a greater reward while the cost-of-living is on the increase, we must also be acutely aware of potential inflationary effects of doing so."