Officers are investigating two incidents in which a man exposed himself inappropriately on the railways in south Wales.

The first incident happened just before 2pm on Friday 15 July, where a man on-board a train travelling from Aberdare to Pontypridd exposed himself in full view of other passengers.

The following day, Saturday 16 July, the same man exposed himself at around 2.30pm while stood on a Cardiff Central station platform.

Police investigation

A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents and has been released on bail while investigations continue.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed either of the incidents, or anyone at either location at the time. They may have information that could assist the investigation."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference '325 of 15 July'.