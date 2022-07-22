A man died after falling and hitting his head on a ferry to Holyhead, an inquest has heard.

James Doyle, 83, died of his injuries in hospital on July 14.

An inquest into Mr Doyle's death was formally opened in Caernarfon on Friday (July 22).

The inquest heard how Mr Doyle was travelling from Ireland to Holyhead by ferry when he slipped in a stairwell and hit his head.

The retired engineer, from Kildare, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd but later died from his injuries.

A cause of death was given as "subdural haemorrhage due to head injury".

Acting senior coroner for North West Wales, Katie Sutherland, adjourned the inquest pending further investigations into his death.

