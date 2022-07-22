A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two vehicle crash in Carmarthenshire.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened on the A40 near the Broad Oak crossroads, near Llandeilo, shortly before 6pm on Thursday, July 21.

Two vehicles were involved, including a grey Toyota Hilux which was towing a trailer travelling towards Carmarthen, and a blue Mercedes A class which had been driving towards Llandeilo.

A woman was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The road was closed from Dryslwyn crossroads to Broad Oak crossroads while police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance responded to the incident.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: "Anyone with information or dashcam forage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. Quote reference: DP-20220721-336."