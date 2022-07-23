A man described as having a "zest for life" and an "insatiable appetite for love" has died days after crashing his bike in Bali.

The family of James Criddle, from Pembrokeshire, confirmed he suffered a catastrophic brain injury and died after a seven-hour operation to relieve pressure on his brain following the bike crash on Friday, 15 July.

James died before his parents managed to get to his bedside in the early hours of Thursday, July 21.

Posting on Facebook, his family said he had suffered 25 fractures to his skull and had needed an urgent operation after his kidneys started failing.

They said: "He was taken down to surgery, but while they were working on him, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite the efforts of the medical team to keep him alive, they were not able to do so."

James, originally from Saundersfoot, was described as a "funny, generous, kind and most of all remarkable soul who had an astonishing love of life and lived it to the full".

His family hope to continue raising funds for those most vulnerable in society, a cause said to be close to James' heart.

His family said: "We respectfully ask that his life should be celebrated with stories shared of the times you spent with him and helping to add to his legacy of experience and ‘paying it forward’

"In the same vein, we have made the decision not to have a traditional ‘funeral’ – nothing about James was traditional or ordinary and we would like to honour his life in a manner that befits his zest for life and his Insatiable appetite for love.

"We will shortly be organising and sharing details of a celebration of his life that all those that knew and loved him can attend.

"James’ body, which is the vessel that carried his beautiful soul, will physically stay in Bali, where he had some of his happiest times in the last couple of years and will be honoured by his friends there also."

