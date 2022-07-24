Police are appealing for information after a girl died in a crash in Fochriw in the Caerphilly county borough.

A 17-year-old girl from the Mountain Ash area, understood to be a passenger in the car, died at the scene.

Officers from Gwent Police attended the incident on Brook Row at around 5:05 on Sunday (July 24) alongside Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The collision involved a singe vehicle, a beige Skoda Octavia.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while unfit through drink and remains in police custody.

Brook Row remains closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Gwent Police.

The force are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has CCTV or any motorists with dashcam footage in Bargoed, Deri and Fochriw between 4.30am and 5.10pm to contact them.