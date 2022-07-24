Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash between a car and a motorbike.

A 43-year-old man, who is yet to be named, died in the incident, and specially trained officers are supporting his family.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon on the A494 near Llanuwchllyn in Gwynedd.

Police say it involved a silver Seat Leon and a red BMW motorcycle at around 2:45 pm.

Please have urged anybody with information to contact 101 quoting reference number 22000530082.