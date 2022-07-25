Two "intoxicated" men had to be rescued after becoming stranded on a near 3,000ft Snowdonia peak.

The first man, who was in his twenties and in a party of eight, had been on Cader Idris near Dolgellau when he collapsed and was reported unconscious.

The group he had been out with then left him to raise the alarm, with one member of the group then going missing.Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team volunteers were alerted shortly before 3pm on Sunday (July 24).

Two "intoxicated" men had to be rescued by volunteers. Credit: ABERDYFI SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM

They were able to obtain a rough description of the man's location, different from the original information, but which matched with reports of shouting heard by other walkers on the mountain.

Rescue teams said the search was conducted in poor weather conditions but they managed to find the man who had been reported unconscious, before escorting him down the peak.Search dog units were then called to help find the other missing walker.

He was found in a gully with "significant" injuries after what rescue teams believed was a tumbling fall.

'Poor choices that nearly cost at least one man his life'

Aberdyfi team volunteer Graham O'Hanlon, who attended the incident, said: "The men were not equipped for the poor weather on the mountain, or for finding their way around it, and they made some poor choices that nearly cost at least one man his life.

"But for the light colour of the man's track-suit, we may not have spotted him in time."

The walker was taken by coastguard rescue helicopter to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor for further assessment and treatment.