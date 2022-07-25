A man has denied the murder of a grandmother who was found dead at a house on Anglesey.

The body of Buddug Jones, aged 48, was found on April 22 at a property in Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwyn.

Colin Milburn, 52, of Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwyn, appeared in court via video link from HMP Berwyn in Wrexham. He was remanded in custody by Judge Rhys Rowlands at Mold Crown Court.

A trial date has been set for October 17, 2022 at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Ms Jones' family said previously: “Buddug was the best mum, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for. She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone especially her family who she cherished."