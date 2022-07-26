Cherry trees that were planted by schoolchildren at a Cardiff park earlier this year to celebrate Wales' links with Japan, have been destroyed by vandals.

The 20 cherry blossoms in Heath Park have been snapped in half - causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Sakura, as they're known in Japanese, were planted at the park in January in a special ceremony marking 150 years of friendship between Wales and Japan.

It was part of the Sakura Cherry Tree Project, and the hope was for the trees to grow into an avenue of cherry blossoms in the park.

Cardiff Council's Cabinet Member for culture, parks and events, Cllr Jennifer Burke-Davies has said for the trees to be "subject to such mindless destruction is sickening".

"It's a deliberate act of vandalism, a crime, and I fully condemn this completely unacceptable behaviour.

"Our parks team are in the process of assessing the full extent of the damage and will be reporting the incident to the police. I would urge anybody who has any information related to this incident to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The Council has said the process of sourcing replacement trees has already begun, with the cost of replanting estimated to be in the region of £4,000.

Commenting on the damage, the Honorary Consul for Japan in Wales, Keith Dunn, has said he is deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the "mindless act of vandalism."

"This is a totally unacceptable act and I know that my colleagues who have been responsible for organising the Sakura Cherry Tree Project throughout Wales and the rest of the UK will be incredibly disappointed and saddened by this news.

"I would urge anyone that has any information about this crime to come forward and report to the police."