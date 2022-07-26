Family pay tribute to 'beautiful, loving' teenager who died in Brook Row crash

The family of a teenager who died in a crash have paid tribute to their "beautiful, loving" girl.

Chloe Hayman, who was 17 and from Mountain Ash, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Brook Row, Fochriw, in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 24).

A 21-year-old man from Rhymney has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink.

In a statement, Chloe's family said their lives will never be the same again.

They said: "We can’t believe our beautiful loving daughter, kind caring sister to three little brothers has been taken so young.

"From the day Chloe was born, she was a determined and fiercely strong little girl who was beautiful inside and out.

"Chloe lived life to the full, and brought so much joy and happiness to everyone's lives. There was never a dull moment when Chloe was around.

"Chloe brought happiness and love wherever she went and was loved by everyone who met her, she will be missed so much by everyone who knew her and had the chance to meet her. Our lives will never be the same again without her."

Gwent Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, which took place at around 5.05am and involved a beige Skoda Octavia, to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact us. We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has CCTV or any motorists with dashcam footage in Bargoed, Deri and Fochriw between 4.30am and 5.10pm to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200247542 with any details. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."