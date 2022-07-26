An 85-year-old woman who thought she'd live out her days in her "perfect" rental home is facing a 'no fault' eviction.

Anne Allsop, 85, has lived in her Saundersfoot home for more than 27 years.

But the Presbyterian Church of Wales, whom she rents the property from, gave notice to take back possession of the property on a no fault basis - leaving Anne, and Steve, her son, frustrated.Anne told ITV Wales: "I was told 'it's yours until the day you die - I'm still waiting to die."

Many properties for rent in West Wales are short term or 'holiday' lets. Credit: ITV Wales

In a move which came "completely out of the blue", the 85-year-old was told to be out of the home by July 21.

Her son, Stephen, said: "We were told that the church wanted to put the properties on the market and sell them and there's nothing they could do about it."

Anne is staying put as the council, Pembrokeshire County Council, has told her they have an allotted amount of time to work with her and find her a property.

The pensioner maintains the property and has never missed a rent payment. Now she faces trying to find somewhere else to live.

"I'm sure there are lots of properties out there to let - but not one for me. I can't pay £800-£1,000 a month, there's no way," she told ITV Wales.

Her son, Stephen Allsop, said: "The majority of properties around here are let out on holiday let. Long lets are very, very difficult to come across. And it's suitability, you might come across a flat that's two floors up, you might come across a two bedroom house where you've got stairs as well. To find somewhere that's suitable for mother's ailments -there's next to nothing."

They've contacted the local council but aren't hopeful of finding another suitable property.

"That's only if they can find one," Stephen said.

"The problem in the area is that there are far more homeless people then there are properties available. The council is up against it."

The Welsh Government said it's taking "immediate and radical" action to tackle the injustices in the current housing market. Credit: PA

Anne has fond memories of living in the property but both her and her son are disappointed by the church's actions.

He added: "Legally, it's 100% legal. Morally, it's incredibly callous - and even more so considering it's coming from a church."

ITV Wales has contacted The Presbyterian Church of Wales for comment.

'Tackling injustices in the current housing market'

The Welsh Government said it believes that everybody has a right to a decent, affordable home to buy or to rent in their own communities so they can live and work locally.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are committed to taking immediate and radical action using the planning, property and taxation systems to tackle the injustices in the current housing market, including the negative impact that second homes and unaffordable housing can have.

“We are putting in place a joined-up package of proposals to tackle the various problems this presents.

“We have already confirmed an increase to the council tax premiums councils can charge on second homes to 300% and have introduced new tax rules for holiday lets.

“We have also concluded a major consultation on proposed changes to the planning system which would give local authorities more control in managing numbers of second homes.”