A school nurse from Swansea is urging people to look out for the signs of endometrial cancer after she was able to recognise the symptoms occurring in herself.

Tracy Warrington, who has worked for Swansea Bay University Health Board for more than 20 years, has since undergone surgery and is hopeful it has proved successful.

The main symptoms of endometrial cancer include postmenopausal bleeding, bleeding between periods or heavier postmenopausal periods.

People should also look out for unusual vaginal discharge not caused by menstruation, difficult or painful urination, pelvic pain, and pain during intercourse.

Tracy said: "I knew the symptoms I was getting were not right. They were tiny symptoms, not very much at all, but I knew from my experience in working in different places, that something wasn’t right.

"I had a colleague I used to work with in family planning and she used to impart bits of information, not just for the patients but also for ourselves.

"I heard her voice in my head one day, recalling her saying out loud, not just to me, if you ever get any bleeding after menopause do not ignore it."

Tracy went to see her practice nurse, who took a swab.

"The nurse said 'with these symptoms we always refer' and I am so grateful that they did", Tracy said.

"I have a healthy lifestyle; I’m not overweight, I exercise, I eat healthily, I only drink small amounts, cancer doesn’t run in my family, so my only real risk factor was my age.

It was when Tracy had a range of diagnostic tests as well as an ultra-sound that medics noticed the lining of her uterus had become quite thick.

"It is supposed to be around 4mm and parts of it were as thick as 22mm. It’s not much, but it is a big difference I have never really had any problems; I gave birth to my two sons easily enough, and I never had any real issues with the menopause. So it was a real shock to be diagnosed."

The grandmother-of-one received her diagnosis in January and waited six weeks for surgery to remove her uterus, ovaries and cervix.

“Fortunately I’m reasonably fit and active, I do 5km runs, which I’m sure helped with my recovery. But I was scared beforehand. I’d never had any surgery or been ill before.

"I had to undergo localised radiotherapy, which is called brachytherapy, and I’m still in touch with my consultant. But the biggest thing is negotiating the emotional impact and that is ongoing. I am so grateful to the way I have been looked after."

Anyone with unusual vaginal bleeding is being urged to visit their GP. Other conditions that affect the womb, such as fibroids, can also cause unusual vaginal bleeding.