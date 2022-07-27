The Bevan Foundation snapshot of poverty report in Wales published today makes troubling reading.

The think-tank has surveyed the impact of the cost of living crisis on Welsh families. It found that well over half of households in Wales are cutting back on heating, electricity or water.

Rising prices are destabilising people's lives, affecting everything from their housing to their health.

The Bevan Foundation, which works to end poverty and inequality in Wales, found 45% of Welsh households never have enough money for anything other than the basics like food and housing.

1 in 3 people in Wales have no savings and 1 in 10 people say they have used all their savings to meet essential bills. Credit: PA

The majority of people are now cutting back on essential items too.

57% are cutting back on heating, electricity and or water

51% are cutting back on clothing for adults

45% are cutting back on transport costs

39% are cutting back on food

Children going hungry

The most disturbing finding is that children are going hungry. The number of people in households with one or two children who are having to cut back on food for children has nearly doubled since the last snapshot report last November.

With 1 in 3 people in Wales having no savings and 1 in 10 people reporting they have used all their savings to meet essential bills in the last six months, there is no cushion to fall back on.

Food banks across Wales are seeing demand rise, and empty shelves mean there are regular appeals for more donations.

Keeping a roof over your head is also a real worry for many right now.

A quarter of private sector renters and 17% of social housing tenants are worried about losing their home in the next 3 months.

All this is impacting people's health.

Nearly half of people say their mental health has deteriorated as a result of their financial situation, while 30% have seen a decrease in their physical health.

What do these figures tell us? Worryingly they mark a deterioration since the foundation's last survey in December. With prices rising at their fastest rate for 40 years and inflation expected to hit double figures in the months ahead, more and more families will find it harder to keep financially afloat.

As ever, the pressures of rising prices hit low income households the hardest. Renters, the disabled and families with children are facing the most hardship. These families spend a higher proportion of their income on the basics, so inflation for them is already over 10%.

A tough few months ahead

The wider economic picture gives little room for optimism. Wages are failing to keep pace with rising prices. In fact, wages are falling in real terms at their fastest rate for 20 years.

Growth is virtually at a standstill and the outlook for the UK cconomy next year has been downgraded by the International Monetary Fund. The IMF now expects the UK economy to be the slowest growing of the G7 countries.

Interest rates are set to rise further, making the cost of borrowing more expensive for mortgages, overdrafts and other debt. These price rises affect businesses too and their confidence and ability to invest and provide jobs.

Add to that another rise in the energy price cap in the Autumn, higher than first predicted and it's definitely looking like a tough few months ahead for the majority of families in Wales.