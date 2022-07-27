A heartbroken family said they have been left with a hole in their lives "that will never be filled" after the sudden death of a "wonderful and loving son, brother and uncle".

Andrew Nicholas, from Poole, was found unresponsive in Monnow Street, Monmouth at around 1:15am on Sunday, June 26.

Emergency services attended the scene and Mr Nicholas was taken to hospital but the 43-year-old could not be saved and later died of his injuries.

'A legend and absolute gentleman'

In an emotional tribute, his family said: “We are all heartbroken beyond words by the shocking and unacceptable loss of Andrew, known to all as Bandy.

"He was an amazing, wonderful, and loving son, brother, and uncle to his three nieces who adored him. He was a well-known and respected sportsman through semi-professional football and with his big passion, golf.“His passing has devastated the local golf community and his golf club where he was a key member, champion, and friend to so many. He was heavily involved with the club and ran charity and support events through Covid to support the NHS.

"The club members describe him as a legend and absolute gentleman. The hole that has been left in the lives of so many is one that will never be filled, and the pain caused will be with us for the rest of our lives.

"His loss will never be forgotten. The kind words of love and support we as a family have received has been incredible."

Three men, one aged 21 and two aged 19, from the Monmouth area were arrested on suspicion of assault.

One of the 19-year-olds was then released on conditional bail, while the 21-year-old man was later released without charge.

The second 19-year-old men previously charged with assault appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 30, and was remanded into custody. He has also been charged with manslaughter and was due to reappear at the same court on Tuesday, July 26.Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage from Monnow Street is asked to get in touch with the police.