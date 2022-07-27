A man has pleaded guilty to spitting on Conservative politician Jamie Wallis outside a railway station last year.

Kenny Defelice, 44, of Harrow in north-west London, assaulted the Bridgend MP at London Paddington station on 24 September 2021.

Defelice appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (27 July) and entered a guilty plea. He also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.

The prosecution told the court Mr Wallis had been outside the station on his mobile phone when Defelice approached him and asked for a cigarette.

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis was spat upon by Defelice outside London Paddington station on September 24 last year. Credit: PA

The defendant continued to ask for a cigarette and then spat towards Mr Wallis. This then landed on the MP's chest and chin.

The prosecutor added that Defelice had admitted in an interview to spitting on Mr Wallis.

Defelice was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced on August 24.