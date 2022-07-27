A walker has died after an accident on Mount Snowdon.Police were alerted to a walker who had fallen on Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) at 3.07pm on Tuesday, July 26.A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "We received a call at 3.07pm on Tuesday reporting that a walker had fallen on Snowdon.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the mountain rescue team and Helimed. Sadly the walker was pronounced dead at the scene. The family and local coroner’s office have been informed."

Mount Snowdon is one of the busiest mountains in the UK and attracts visitors from all over the world Credit: Media Wales

Standing at over 3,000 feet, Yr Wyddfa is the highest mountain in the National Park and undoubtedly Snowdonia’s most popular summit, attracting visitors from all over the world.Recently there have been growing concerns that the mountain is too busy with walkers and tourists who are often ill-equipped for the trek to the summit.

The latest incident comes after two people died in separate incidents on Mount Snowdon a couple of months ago.

An instructor fell to his death from the popular climbing spot Cneifion Arete on June 11.

Air ambulance medics were also unable to save a woman in her 50s who died from a fall on Glyder Fach on June 2.