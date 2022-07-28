The friends and family of a young father killed in a cycling accident have paid tribute to him, describing him as "amazing" and "loving".

Reece Thomas Thompson, 19, leaves behind an 18-month-old son.

The teenager from Bangor was a keen sportsman and represented several local football clubs including Llandudno FC and Bethesda Athletic.

He also played rugby for the North Wales regional youth side, RGC.

His father Dewi said: "He was an amazing, loving and selfless human being. I only wish that I was the same as him when I was younger, he was amazing. We are overwhelmed by the support shown by all."

In a post on Facebook, Llandudno FC said: "Today we heard the sad news of the passing of a former U23s player Reece Thompson, everyone at Llandudno Football Club are devastated with the news and send our condolences to Reece’s family and friends."Friend Lauren Hardaker said: "What a cruel world we live in, you’ve been like another brother to me for all of these years. Every time you walked through the door you’d put a smile on everyone’s face."I’m so glad I had the privilege of growing up with you always around. You were the most thoughtful and caring person who would do anything for anyone."Reece's former Caernarfon Town FC youth coach Richard Cashman said: "It was a pleasure getting to know you and also having the opportunity to coach you from the age of 13/14 years old and watch you grow into a young man and father."You were so talented across so many sports with a huge and enthusiastic personality. Thinking of you and the family."