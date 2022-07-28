Armed officers were deployed following an incident at a pub in Cardiff, with one arrest made and another man injured.

Police were called to the Hollybush Pub in Pentwyn at around 3:40pm on Thursday 28 July.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody, whilst a 27-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

Detective Superintendent Ceri Hughes explained: “Police in Cardiff were called to an incident at the Hollybush Pub in Pentwyn today. Police were notified at around 3.40pm and the incident concluded at 5pm.

“A 29 year-old has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody.

“A 27 year-old man received minor injuries.

“Armed officers were deployed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and police officers. The incident has now concluded.

“We are grateful to the local community for their patience and understanding while officers dealt with the incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Wales Police, quoting reference number 2200252891.