The family of two women who died in a car crash have paid tribute to a ‘loving’ and ‘happy’ grandmother and granddaughter.

Denise Hughes, 79, and Justine Hughes, 30, were killed in a collision on Fochriw Road in Caerphilly on Tuesday, July 19.

A three-year-old boy survived the collision with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck on a country road.

He was found alive with only minor injuries by quarry workers near the scene.

Denise Hughes (right) has been described as "a lovely wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was adored by all"

In a statement, Denise and Justine's family said: "Denise was tragically taken from us. A lovely wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was adored by all.

"She loved and was loved, always willing to help anyone where she could. We all looked at her as the head of the family.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel but thanks to the support of family and friends it is made more bearable. To say she will be missed would be an understatement.

“Justine, such a young, happy woman that sadly had her young life cut tragically short.

"A life that promised so much but ended in tragedy. A loving mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter, and niece who gave as much love as she received.

"A mother to Megan and Rowan, they will grow up knowing how kind, happy and loving their mother was. They will never be allowed to forget."

Justine Hughes was a mother of two who has been described as "a young, happy woman"

The crash happened near a slate quarry on the country road in Pontlottyn, in the Caerphilly county, and the road was closed for almost 12 hours.

The family's statement added: “We would like to say thank you to all those at the open cast quarry that helped and were so kind, the members of the public that stopped and tried to help and to all the emergency services for their assistance.

“The family would kindly ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Officers attended the scene at around 10.15am where paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended and confirmed that two women, aged 79 and 30, had died at the scene.

The collision between the blue Citroen C3 and white Ford Ranger pick-up truck took place on Fochriw Road in Caerphilly county borough

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "A three-year-old boy, who was also travelling in the Citroen, was taken to hospital for minor injuries and he has since been discharged."A 22-year-old man who was in the Ford Ranger was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition."Enquires are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone with information, including those with CCTV or dashcam footage, or any motorists who were in Fochriw Road between 09:45 and 10:15 to contact us."