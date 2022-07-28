For the first time, two Welsh athletes will lead Team Wales out at the opening ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Team Wales has announced that Geraint Thomas and Tesni Evans will carry the Welsh flag at the opening ceremony later on Thursday (July 28).

Geraint Thomas, Tour de France, Olympic and Commonwealth champion, will be defending his 2014 Commonwealth Games Gold title.

Tesni Evans won Wales' first ever female squash medal during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also competed at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Tesni Evans and Geraint Thomas will be the flag bearers for Team Wales. Credit: Team Wales

This is the first time that two flag bearers will represent each nation.

Ahead of the games, Geraint Thomas said: “Winning the road race in Glasgow 2014 is up there with the best days of my career. It’s gonna be very special competing in the Welsh jersey again.”

Tesni Evans said she is in disbelief about bearing the flag for Wales. She said: “I can’t believe I’m the flag bearer for Team Wales at the Commonwealth Games. I feel very honoured and privileged, and to walk alongside Geraint and lead the whole team will be something I’ll cherish.”

Nicki Phillips, Team Wales Chef de Mission, said: “I’d like to congratulate Geraint and Tesni. They are highly successful athletes in their respective sports and superb ambassadors for Wales.

"Carrying the flag in front of the team is an honour given to acknowledge both performance and attitude and both these athletes have our respect and thanks.

"The opening ceremony is always an exciting event, truly cementing the start of the Games.”