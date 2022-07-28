A man who murdered a "kind and caring" teenage girl he met in a nightclub has denied the killing was a sexually motivated.

Father-of-one Lewis Haines, 31, admitted killing Lily Sullivan, 18, after meeting her on a night out.

A court heard Lily was seen partying with friends and enjoying herself just hours before her death.

But she was tragically discovered dead and in a "state of undress" in Mill Pond, Pembroke, close to the town's castle, at 4am on December 17 last year.

Lily Ann Sullivan was discovered at a site in Pembroke in December 2021. Credit: ITV Wales

Oil refinery worker Haines previously admitted manslaughter but changed his plea to guilty to murder a week before his trial.

Prosecutors at Swansea Crown Court believe the attack was sexually motivated as Lily had clothing stripped from her body before she was dumped in the pond.

But a court heard on Thursday (July 28) that Haines vehemently denies this point - which could see the minimum starting point of his life sentence doubled from 15 years to 30 years.

Forensic scientists and Haines himself are set to give evidence during a two day hearing next month before he can be sentenced.

Judge Paul Thomas QC told him: "The issue is whether there was a sexual element which will be decided on the 22 and 23 of August."

John Hipkin QC defending told a previous hearing: "There are some matters about the issue of undress which we would need a little more information about.

"They have become more significant now than they have been previously."

Defendant confessed killing to several people

After leaving Lily's body in the water Haines ran off but later confessed the killing to several people and was arrested within hours.

Haines and Lily had met in nightclub Paddles before they left the club separately and met in a lane near the club.

An inquest previously heard Lily had been strangled before she was left in the pond.

Haines, dressed in a navy suit and white shirt, did not speak during the hearing.

In tribute, following her death, Lily's family said: "Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.

"The family are very thankful to all of Lily’s friends for their support.”