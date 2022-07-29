Tributes have flooded in for a "lovely" dad following his sudden death weeks after he was in a serious road accident.Gary Rees was badly hurt on July 4 when a Polish lorry driver travelling on the wrong side of the road hit his HGV head-on. Despite this, he was able to leave hospital the following day. He died of unknown causes on Wednesday night at his Caerphilly home.The 55-year-old, who worked as a bouncer as well as a DHL lorry driver, is survived by wife Hayley and sons Macauley, 26, and Jorge, 19. In a Facebook tribute Macauley wrote on Thursday morning: "I can't believe I'm sat here writing this... late last night we lost an absolute legend, my dad Gary Rees. Massive pill to swallow for us this is. Still waiting to be woken up from a bad dream and to be told everything's gonna be ok.

The aftermath of the head-on crash that occurred on July 4. Credit: Media Wales

"We're unsure on what caused this to happen, possibly a knock-on effect from the awful crash he had but only time will tell. I suppose I've gotta be strong for him now but all I can say is what a f***ing guy he was and I know my dad will have a huge send-off... Love you DAD. Until we meet again!!!"Gary's family said the death was "very sudden" and they are in "terrible shock".Following the road accident, Gary had sustained swelling in his skull and was awaiting a scan to show the damage to his right leg.In his statement around a week after the crash Mr Rees spoke about the sympathy he felt for lorry driver Mariusz Korkosz, who was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting causing serious injury to Gary by dangerous driving. He said: "I do not feel anger. I feel compassion. I understand there must be consequences. However, I would hate to see him parted from his family for a long time."Just a couple of hours since the announcement of Gary's death, more than 800 people commented on Facebook paying tribute to the 'true gentleman' and 'lovely guy'.

Aviary, the Cardiff Road cocktail bar where Gary worked, posted: "This morning we were given the heartbreaking news that a truly valued and loved member of our Aviary family had sadly passed away. Our hearts and love go out to Hayley, Mac, Jorge, Vickie, Neill, Audrey and the rest of Gary’s family and friends through this difficult time."Big Gary wasn’t just a 'doorman' he was a pillar in our community and LOVED by everybody, old and young!!! A father figure to all, especially to my staff here. He would make sure everybody got home safely at the end of every shift. Every single one of us here are truly hurting right now so please be patient if service is a little different over the next few days. Gary, your coffee mug and hat will be forever be part of Aviary. Our weekends simply won’t be the same without you, We will always love you and miss you."

Aviary, the Cardiff Road cocktail bar where Gary worked, said Gary was 'loved by everybody, old and young'. Credit: Media Wales

Katy Harris, a DJ in Caerphilly, wrote: "Caerphilly doors will never be the same again. RIP to a true legend Gary Rees who always looked after me and helped me with my equipment."A fundraiser was launched by security guard service Rubicon Wales, which posted on Facebook: "Today is a very sad day for our team. We have received the news that 'our' great friend and colleague, big Gary Rees, has passed away.

"Gary has worked in this industry for longer than we can remember, seen more than any of us, done more than you can think of and today was his very last time. Gary was the definition of a true gentleman and one of the kindest men we had the pleasure of knowing. You could always guarantee he would have the back of any of our colleagues if they needed to deal with something, whilst having a smile on his face!"He was an absolute credit to our team, a pleasure to stand by our side, and we are extremely proud to call him a friend! Rubicon and the wider community has lost a warrior! We have set up a JustGiving page to support Macauley, Hayley and the family. Our thoughts are with them all at this sad time. Please may we ask that you respect their privacy."Meanwhile, a spokesperson for DHL Supply Chain said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Gary’s passing. We extend our condolences to his family and friends, and will offer every support we can in the weeks ahead. Gary was a valued and popular member of the transport team at Cardiff and he will be truly missed.”