The family of a 25-year-old mum who died after falling out of bed have spoken of their devastation.

'Beautiful angel' Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, began having a seizure as a result of the incident in the early hours of Sunday (July 3).

Following her mother Debbie's frantic 999 call, she was rushed to hospital. However, doctors found an aneurysm in her brain which had begun to rupture.

She then had to be airlifted from north Wales to a specialist unit in Stoke only for her to suffer what staff described as "a catastrophic bleed". Natasha, who'd been placed on life support, was pronounced dead just two days later.

Natasha's relatives say her two-year-old daughter, Naylah, is 'completely destroyed at the loss of her mother'. Credit: Media Wales

Her heartbroken relatives agreed that her vital organs should be donated so that she could help others in need. But now they are asking for help themselves and have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money towards Natasha's funeral and her two-year-old daughter Naylah who is "completely destroyed at the loss of her mother".

On the page Natasha is described as having been "so full of life with everything to live for". It added, "Debbie, Tasha's 59-year-old mother, is also having such a hard time both financially and emotionally.

"Not only has she lost her daughter and best friend but she now finds herself looking after Tasha's daughter who is also grieving. Debbie isn't in great health herself so is reliant on benefits.

"And, because no-one expects to lose their daughter at 25, no funeral plans had been put in place. We're just trying to raise some money to help with the funeral and to give Naylah a couple of days out. Maybe a little holiday once the funeral is over. Something nice for her to help ease the grief."