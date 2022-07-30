More than 1,000 homes will be brought into use to help tackle temporary accommodation backlogs with a £65 million cash injection from the Welsh Government.

The money will be used to fund the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP) which supports projects by local authorities and registered social landlords to create extra housing capacity across Wales.

Announcing the cash boost on Friday (July 29) Climate Change Minister Julie James said the programme will bring more than 1,000 additional homes into use over the next 18 months.

It’s been hailed as welcome investment but with 8,000 people in Wales currently in temporary accommodation, “decades of under-investment in social housing has created a bottleneck in the system”.

Nearly 500 of the ‘new’ homes will be long-term or permanent, while others will be suitable residents to live in for a number of years, such as ‘Modern Methods of Construction’ homes, which are built in factories, plus refurbishments and reconfiguring of existing buildings.

Julie James MS said: “Throughout the pandemic we worked hard to provide accommodation for everyone who needed it.

“We made sure that no one was sleeping rough or facing homeless during a public health emergency.

“We now need to build on this and continue work to tackle and prevent homelessness by ensuring that incidents are rare, brief and unrepeated.

“We have successfully helped thousands of people into temporary accommodation over the last two-and-a-half years but many more are still going to our local authorities for urgent help.

“Our ambition is for everyone to have a safe, suitable, permanent home but our housing system is under significant pressure, that’s why we are building more social homes."

Unoccupied homes will be refurbished to add to social housing stock. Credit: PA

Director Katie Dalton said: “Extraordinary efforts were made during the pandemic to keep people safe, but decades of under-investment in social housing has created a bottleneck in the system, where too many people are waiting far too long to find a settled home. “While this investment will only go some way to helping the 8,000 people in emergency accommodation, it is an important intervention that will create new homes and make better use of existing buildings while larger developments come to fruition and the ambition of building 20,000 new social homes is realised. “However, it is clear that the current housing crisis is having a significant impact on people’s lives now, and we need serious and concerted efforts by government and landlords to prevent evictions, improve housing affordability, and ensure that people have the support they need to avoid homelessness.”

How local authorities and social landlords will use the funding

Bringing unused and mothballed properties that would otherwise not be re-let back into use as homes for individuals and families

Remodelling existing accommodation

Converting buildings into good-quality accommodation

Using modern methods of construction as a medium-term form of housing on some sites as they are developed for permanent housing.

Julie James MS said Wales needs more high-quality interim accommodation options, as it can be difficult for people to move on with their lives when stuck in hotel or B&B accommodation.

She added: “I am making up to £40m of capital funding available to support a range of initiatives by our local authorities and registered social landlords to help ensure even more people have a place to call home.

“These projects will provide much-needed, good-quality accommodation to help ease the pressure on housing services in the medium term.

“This work will complement what we are already doing to build 20,000 more low-carbon permanent social homes this Senedd term.”

Welsh Conservatives also welcome the funding, but say the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay has missed an opportunity to seriously tackle homelessness when we came out of the pandemic.

Shadow Minister for Housing, Janet Finch-Saunders, said: “Over the course of the pandemic, temporary accommodation was made available for people struggling with homelessness and now we are back to square one. “Labour Ministers should have ensured that more was done to move people that were housed over the course of the pandemic into full time accommodation.”