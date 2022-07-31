First gold medal for Wales in the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Wales is celebrating its first Gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

James Ball and Matthew Rotherham won the Mens Tandem B Sprint Finals at Lee Valley VeloPark on day three of the games in London.

The pair beat Scotland's Neil Fachie and Lewis Stewart who took home the Silver.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford took to Twitter to wish the Gold medallists congratulations.

Team Wales has so far won six medals.

Eluned King took Bronze in the 25km Points Race on Sunday

Iestyn Harrett, Olivia Mathias, Dominic Coy and Non Stanford won a Silver in the Mixed Team Relay Final.

Emma Finucane took the Bronze for cycling in the Women's Sprint.Another cycling win saw Lowri Thomas, Rhian Edwards, Emma Finucane take Bronze in the Women's Team Sprint.James Ball and Matt Rotherham won Silver for Men's Tandem B 1000m TT.