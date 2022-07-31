A motorcycle passenger has been seriously injured after a crash involving an ambulance in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following the serious collision on the A483 Llanbister to Camnant on Saturday (July 30).

Officers were called to the crash involving an ambulance and a motorcycle at around 10.25am.

A passenger on the motorbike suffered serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened at shortly before 6.30pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police is keen to speak to anyone who witnessed to the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage from the collision, or either of the vehicles shortly before, to get in touch.

Contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DP-20220730-109.