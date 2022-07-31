Tributes have been paid to a "kind and thoughtful" young man who died in a crash in Pembrokeshire.

Thomas (Tom) Canton, 22, from Nolton Haven, sadly died following the collision involving his black VW Golf on the A487 between Solva and Newgale, at around 4.20pm on Friday (July 29).

He leaves behind his parents, brothers and grandparents. The family has described Thomas as a loving son, brother and grandson who was a kind, thoughtful, polite, extremely intelligent and strong-willed young man that ensured he would take time out to ask how your day was.

"He was an outgoing, adventurous boy who loved his skateboarding and had a real zest for life," they said.

"He always had an answer for everything and was very quick witted, as well as hard working.

"Tom will be deeply missed by us as a family, the community and by his friends."

The road was closed for a number of hours and reopened at around 11.20pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police is now investigating the circumstances around the collision and is appealing for witnesses, including anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, as well as the moments before it, to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Sgt Paul Owen-Williams at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. Quote reference: DP-20220729-307.