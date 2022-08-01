Wales weather: Your photos of the sunshine as August gets off to a beautiful start
After a record-breaking hot and dry July, August is here.
And it seems there is rain in the forecast at long last! Which will be good news for gardens and growers everywhere.
But whatever the weather has in store for us, Wales still looks absolutely glorious!
Here are some of your photographs...
Would you like your photographs to be featured in the ITV Wales weather forecasts both on air and online? Please send them to wales@itv.com.