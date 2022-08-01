Skip to content

Wales weather: Your photos of the sunshine as August gets off to a beautiful start

bees
Bees are buzzing Credit: Chris Grandon

After a record-breaking hot and dry July, August is here.

And it seems there is rain in the forecast at long last! Which will be good news for gardens and growers everywhere.

But whatever the weather has in store for us, Wales still looks absolutely glorious!

Here are some of your photographs...

Ogmore-by-Sea Credit: Catherine Mayo
Hydrangea in full bloom Credit: Chris Grandon
Highland enjoying the sunshine Credit: Llelo Gruffudd
Table is set in Cowbridge Credit: Alan Rees Thomas
Rhos-on Sea glowing in the sunshine Credit: Barry Roberts
Burnet moths Credit: Snowdon Curtis
Rhossili sunflowers back in bloom Credit: Gareth Lovering

Would you like your photographs to be featured in the ITV Wales weather forecasts both on air and online? Please send them to wales@itv.com.