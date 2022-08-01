After a record-breaking hot and dry July, August is here.

And it seems there is rain in the forecast at long last! Which will be good news for gardens and growers everywhere.

But whatever the weather has in store for us, Wales still looks absolutely glorious!

Here are some of your photographs...

Ogmore-by-Sea Credit: Catherine Mayo

Hydrangea in full bloom Credit: Chris Grandon

Highland enjoying the sunshine Credit: Llelo Gruffudd

Table is set in Cowbridge Credit: Alan Rees Thomas

Rhos-on Sea glowing in the sunshine Credit: Barry Roberts

Burnet moths Credit: Snowdon Curtis

Rhossili sunflowers back in bloom Credit: Gareth Lovering

Would you like your photographs to be featured in the ITV Wales weather forecasts both on air and online? Please send them to wales@itv.com.