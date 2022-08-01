A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged assault in Ammanford.

Officers were alerted to the incident during the early hours of Monday (August 1) at a property in Penybanc Road.

At least six houses have been cordoned off while forensic investigations are carried out.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. The man remains in police custody.

'Serious injuries'

A statement from police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an assault which occurred at a property in Penybanc Road, Ammanford in the early hours of Monday morning, 1st August 2022. A man has been taken to hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

"A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and currently remains in police custody. A section of the street has been cordoned off while forensic examinations are conducted.”