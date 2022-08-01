A police officer has been reunited with a little girl he helped to deliver after her mum went into labour outside a police station.

PC Mark Powell reached out to the mother and daughter on Facebook.

Sara Jones responded to say that her daughter Imogen, now nine, was doing well and invited PC Powell to meet them.

Imogen has heard the story of her birth many times and even has newspaper clippings from the happy - albeit stressful - day for her mum.

Sara, from Maesycwmmer, was travelling with her mother-in-law and father-in-law to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport when her waters broke.

They stopped outside the police station in Blackwood where two officers – PC Powell and PC Helen Moss - helped to deliver Imogen.

Imogen was born outside Blackwood Police Station. Credit: Google Maps

PC Powell took the lead delivering Imogen, while PC Moss supported the soon-to-be mother and held her hand.

He remembers that baby Imogen was ‘blue’ as she came out, and had the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

'She gave us quite a scare'

PC Moss took the cord off the baby’s neck while PC Powell encouraged baby Imogen to take her first breath.

PC Mark Powell said: “We just wanted to get in touch to see how mum and daughter were getting along.

“While it’s not something that happens every day, I’ve had the pleasure of delivering more than one baby but each one is an experience that stays with you forever.

“It’s brilliant to see how well Imogen is doing, especially as she gave us quite a scare.”

Sara said: “I had been shopping and could feel pain in my back.

“We phoned Imogen’s dad to let him know but it was too late to phone the ambulance and so we got in the car and headed to the hospital. We didn't get very far and had to stop at Blackwood Police Station.

“I can't remember much; it was a bit of a blur - but I do remember PC Moss holding my hand and reassuring me."

Sara said that Imogen is a big football fan and enjoys playing football with her dad and her brother.

PC Helen Moss said: “It was a wonderful experience helping to bring a new life into the world and for everything to end happily with mum and baby safe and in good health.”