A pensioner who died days after a two vehicle crash in north Wales has been named.

Ronald Charles Kent, 89, died after the Citroen C4 he was travelling in collided with a Mercedes Class A on the A494 near Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd on July 23.

The retired mechanic was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, but died three days later.

During an inquest opening in Ruthin, senior coroner John Gittins explained the provisional cause of death had been given as chest injuries.

A woman in the Citroen was also taken by road to hospital in Stoke, whilst two others in the Mercedes were taken to a hospital Wrexham.

The inquest has been adjourned whilst further investigations are carried out.