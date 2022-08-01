The RSPCA is appealing for information after a tabby cat was found dumped in a taped up box in Merthyr Tydfil.

The cat was discovered on Tuesday (July 26) by a dog owner who contacted the animal charity.

Inspector Sophie Daniels from the RSPCA said: “The caller came across this cat after their dog barked and found the box - and we are really thankful to them for bringing this cat to us.

“After an examination it was found he has viral mouth issues and is now on medication, but thankfully he doesn’t have any injuries.”

Location where the cat was found Credit: RSPCA

Sophie added: “If anyone can help with our enquiries please get in touch. We never know the exact reasons why owners abandon their animals - no doubt there could be a number of factors, from people’s circumstances changing to the rising cost of living.

“But every animal has specific welfare needs and it’s so dangerous to leave any animal abandoned and having to fend for itself. Even though we bid to Cancel Out Cruelty this summer, sadly we fear we will receive many many more reports of pets being abandoned.”

RSPCA Cymru is now appealing for anyone with information about the abandonment to call the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.